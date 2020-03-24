DC Mayor Bowser gives COVID-19 response update on March 24

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser updates residents on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 24 at 11 a.m.

Bowser urges residents to do their best to stay home unless you have an essential job. There are currently 137 cases of coronavirus confirmed in D.C. according to Bowser.

Several non-essential businesses are set to close in D.C.

“We are certainly prioritizing relief.”

Officials announced distance learning and remote learning will begin in the district. The launch of an equity fund will be used to make sure learning needs are met during the coronavirus pandemic. Tools will be made available online and available to all students.

“We are serving our residents, whether they’re in the jail or at home.”

District residents are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and take the following actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

An alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in a trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

For more information on the District’s response, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

To watch the full press conference visit the WDVM Facebook page.