Cummins Unit protesters say handling of COVID-19 cases needs to change

Ark. — The Natural State has also continued to see COVID-19 cases spread through their prisons.

Yesterday, family and friends of thsose inside spoke out.

Despite the news of 860 recovered inmates in the Cummins Unit, protestors say something needs to change with the handling of coronavirus inside the facilities.

One inmate’s mother traveled all the way from Kentucky and she says she doesn’t know if she believes the number of recoveries.

“I really don’t know what the truth is, you know,” Robbin Riggs said. “There are so many inmates in there, they’re moving the ones that are infected with the ones that are not and it’s just like a circle.. it just keeps going. So I really don’t believe that to be honest with you.”