CoxHealth treating record number of COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is treating approximately 180 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday morning, which marks a new record since the pandemic began.

President and CEO of CoxHealth, Steve Edwards, says the hospital was treating a total of 28 patients around eight weeks ago. CoxHealth also reported 446 COVID-19 related deaths around that time. Since then, the health system has reported over 100 new COVID-19 deaths.

CoxHealth update: 180 Covid+ inpatients this am, new record, 560 Covid+ deaths through the pandemic. About 8 weeks ago we had 28 inpatients, 446 deaths.



I cant understand the motivations of people disparaging healthcare providers and diminishing the reality of this pandemic. — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 31, 2021

During a news conference Friday, CoxHealth confirmed that the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-positive children.

Katie Towns, Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director, stated on Thursday, July 29, that the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management withdrew their request for an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients.

The health and emergency management officials agree that the state’s efforts to boost health care will be enough to meet the area’s needs.