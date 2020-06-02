CoxHealth requiring patients and visitors to wear face coverings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, CoxHealth will require anyone who is entering one of its facilities to wear a mask or face covering.

This rule includes both patients and visitors, according to the hospital.

CoxHealth says exceptions to this rule include children who are under the age of two and are seeking care, plus individuals with pre-existing conditions that make it difficult to breathe.

Hospital leadership says this decision is important to keeping patients and employees safe and to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The health system’s visitor restrictions are also still in place.