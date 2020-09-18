CoxHealth official calls upcoming motorcycle festival an ‘explosive petri dish’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Motorcycle Festival at Lake of the Ozarks is fueling concerns about a possible future spike in COVID-19 cases.

In 2019, the festival drew about 125,000 people, which could lead to trouble with mask-wearing since the mask ordinance is not a statewide mandate.

CoxHealth CEO and President Steve Edwards says close gatherings at restaurants, bars and any other enclosed area without social distancing is turning the bike fest into an “explosive petri dish.”

“We were one of the latter states to have a real surge here, but in Springfield, this week we had our record number of COVID patients in Springfield has 113, Cox had 72,” said Edwards. “Likely is this will have some exposures that will affect people in Central Missouri.”

Edwards is also concerned about a spike in other states when the bikers return home. Edwards says large crowds gathering at events in indoor spaces have proven to be high-risk areas.