Cox South opens COVID-19 ward

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cox South has a new COVID-19 ward.

It’s referred to as a hospital within a hospital for COVID patients. An empty floor was transformed in just two weeks.

This is an open space as opposed to a private room. CoxHealth leaders say this will help conserve personal protection equipment for health care providers. They point the finger at price gauging.

“The traditional supply chain has been disrupted,” CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said. “There’s a lot of profiteering there’s a lot of middlemen that are making money off of it.”

Ewards says they’ve had 150 employees volunteer to work in this unit.

“I hope we never use this area, this is all just for the comfort of our community and our staff to know that we are prepared,” Edwards said.

Edwards says they currently have eight COVID patients at this facility.

“This number felicitates throughout the day, we normally have 10 to 12 patients that are ruled out,” Edwards said. “So they have COVID like symptoms and the test are taking 1.3 days to come in. So, we are getting them really quickly so any given time we’ve got 10 to 20 patients that are suspected and over the last week that number has been stable.”

He added three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and they traced the source, expecting it to be from a patient. There are 51 beds in the new unit.