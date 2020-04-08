Cox South COVID-19 floor is ready for patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The new COVID-19 ward at Cox South in Springfield is ready for patients

Instead of individual rooms, patients will share an open space in order to help conserve PPE.

Two weeks ago, this now Coronavirus floor was empty and unused.

When Cox South was expanded five years ago, several floors in the new tower were intentionally left empty to be used later or for situations like the one we are in now.

CoxHealth president, Steve Edwards, says the unit is equipped, supplied and ready to go.