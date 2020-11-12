Cox Health CEO on COVID: Our volume is as high as ever

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Steve Edwards, CEO/President of CoxHealth, says despite hearing word of a vaccine, the medical professionals’ work is far from over.

Edwards said as the hospitals keep adding COVID-19 patients, so does the rush to find more space for beds in anticipation of yet another wave.

“The disease is growing,” Edwards said. “We anticipate respiratory viruses to grow in the fall and winter for various reasons – that’s the nature of respiratory viruses. Our volumes are as high as they’ve ever been. There is a critical shortage of beds in our region.”

As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, the latest numbers from the Springfield-Greene County COVID-19 Dashboard show:

173 deaths this year, 19 of which have come in November alone.

Currently, the county has 4,027 active cases, 189 of which are hospitalized with the virus.

At CoxHealth, they are preparing to take on even more patients as winter approaches.

“Our census this morning showed 112 COVID-19 patients,” said Edwards. “Our metrics look at having a number maybe as high as 130 in two weeks. We’re scrambling to find space for that and to find.”

The Associated Press reports the U.S. had a record 144,000 new cases on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Edwards said the Pfizer vaccine is supposed to be 90% effective.