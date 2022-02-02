SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Covid cases continued to rise in Greene County for the month of January, with one group significantly more exposed than before: kids.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said Covid-19 cases in kids aged 5-17 saw a nearly 300% increase, seeing 1,917 positive cases just in the month of January, compared to 494 cases in that age range in December.

Infants from 0 to 4 years old passed 500 active cases of Covid-19 for the first time in January.

The month ended with a 7-day average of 425 cases of Covid-19 per day as of January 31. The average on January 1 was 195.

Covid-19 claimed 37 Springfield-Greene County lives in January, nine under the age of 50 and two in their 30s. As of January 31, 236 remained hospitalized.

Despite the jump in cases among kids, cases increased most in those aged 31-40 seeing 1,609 cases from January 17- January 30 as opposed to 1,163 cases from January 3- January 16. Those aged 23-30 were the second-largest rise in cases with 1,378 cases from January 17- January 30.

As of January 31, 1,59,927 first doses and 145,896 second doses of the covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Greene County.