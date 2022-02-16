SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — COVID-19 cases are down in Greene County, but the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said there is still a lot of work to do so more people get vaccinated for the virus.

Katie Towns, the Health Department director, said COVID cases during the week of Feb. 6 went down 25% or about 130 cases.

Since over 46% of people are still unvaccinated for the virus in Greene County, Towns said the Health Department has teamed up with Springfield Public Schools and the Greene County Public Library to host reoccurring and one-time vaccination clinics.

Kathleen O’Dell, with the Greene County Public Library, said there will be several different times during February and March for people who want to be vaccinated. Anyone getting their first or second dose of the vaccine will get a $50 gift card. Boosters will also be available.

Feb. 19: Midtown Carnegie Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Feb. 24: Library Station from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 28: Willard Library from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 5: Midtown Carnegie Branch Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

March 7: Fair Grove Library from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

March 21: Republic Library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Springfield Public Schools announced it had 115 students and 33 staff diagnosed with COVID-19 between Feb. 6-12. This is an improvement compared to January where the district averaged over 100 cases a day.

There will be a few clinics hosted at a few schools in Greene County.

March 1: Central High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 3: Glendale High School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those wanting to get vaccinated at one of these clinics will have to register. Springfield Public Schools said it is still working with the Health Department to set up times and other details for these clinic dates. Getting vaccinated with the first or second shot also results in a $50 gift card.

Additional information for these various clinics and more can be found through the Health Department’s website.