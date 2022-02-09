SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several cities across the United States are dropping their COVID-19 mandates. In Springfield, new cases of the virus have fallen more than 50% since the week of January 30-February 5, 2022.

Health and hospital officials said it’s an encouraging turn-around compared to the previous week. Despite what could come next, there are currently fewer people in the hospital and fewer people testing positive.

“We’re hoping that there is starting to be a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel for our staff,” said Amanda Hedgpeth, Vice President of CoxHealth Springfield Hospital Operations.

New numbers show Springfield reached the peak of its latest COVID surge in late January 2022. Since then, daily case counts went from around 1,000 cases to about 200.

“Two-hundred cases a day is still a lot of cases, so there is still a lot of disease in the community,” said Aaron Schekorra, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “So while we’re hopeful, we don’t want people to grow complacent or satisfied with 200 cases per day.”

CoxHealth also seems to have reached its peak with last week topping out around 200 hospitalizations. Only 160 hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday (2-9-22).

Hedgpeth said Cox prepared to reach 300 patients, but now nurses are getting some relief.

“Forty may not seem like much, but from the mental fatigue, the emotional fatigue definitely 40 is really a big pullback,” said Hedgpeth. “That also means there’s not much more capacity. We’re able to open up for continued surgeries and procedures and other patients in our community that also need care.”

Looking forward, the Health Department and CoxHealth said they are monitoring new variants affecting people overseas.

“The B-2 variant that is in a few places in this in the US, but there are exacerbated surges of Omicron and overseas and Europe and in Asia,” said Schekorra. “So I think that’s amazing progress, and I think that is giving us some hope. We don’t want people to grow complacent and think that because this surge is over, the next surge will come if we’re not ready.”

Hedgpeth said the virus is still far too dangerous to be considered an “Endemic,” which is what the flu is labeled.

“We’ve never had 165 flu patients in the hospital at any given time,” said Hedgpeth. “I think it would be too early to be able to say that we’re at a point that it can just be naturalized into the way we live, in a way we provide health care like flu is.”

The Health Department said it’s now working more on educating people about the benefit of vaccines. CoxHealth said just one of its 163 COVID patients had received a booster shot.