COVID-19 vaccines on the way to Missouri, Governor says the state is prepared

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is expecting to have 220,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

Dr. Randall Williams says there will be 21 sites offering the vaccine in just a few days. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the hospitals who will be receiving staffing help and more beds thanks to a state-hired health care company.

“We are hopeful that this partnership will provide some much needed support and relief for our hospitals,” said Governor Mike Parson.

The hospitals Governor Parson announced are:

North Kansas City Hospital

St. Luke’s Health System

Liberty Hospital

BJC Healthcare

St. Luke’s Chesterfield

Northeast Regional Medical Center

Mosiac life care – St Joe, Maryville and Albany

Hannibal regional health care system

Mercy

SSM health care

Southeast health

The Missouri governor said the state is ready to distribute the vaccine.

“We are confident that Missouri is fully prepared to take action as soon as a vaccine arrives,” said Governor Parson.

With more than 50,000 doses set to arrive Dec. 15, state health director Randall Williams says there’s more to come.

“A week after that, we’re going to get another 64,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 21, the same day we are getting 105,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.”

Williams says the day after the state receives the vaccine, sites will start offering it.