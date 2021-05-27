COVID-19 toolkit updated for businesses, workplaces preparing for pandemic restrictions loosening

When do I still need to wear a mask in the pandemic? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department updated its COVID-19 toolkit for businesses to ensure businesses and workplaces can prepare as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted locally.

Starting May 28, there will no longer be a requirement to mask in Springfield, but the CDC still recommends masking for those who are not fully vaccinated. The full COVID-19 toolkit from the Health Department can be found here.

if a business is interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, call the Health Department at (417) 874-1211 or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.

The toolkit suggests masking and social distancing should still be encouraged for those who are not yet fully vaccinated.