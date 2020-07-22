COVID-19 testing to be made available for legislators during special session

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be offering state legislators free COVID-19 testing to members during the special session that is slated to start on July 22nd. Governor Mike Parson called the special session to tackle violent crime in the state.

Legislators can make appointments for testing on the following dates: July 22nd-23rd and July 27th-28th. Additional dates for testing will be offered in August, as the special session agenda is scheduled.