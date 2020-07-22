Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 testing to be made available for legislators during special session

Coronavirus

by: Chris Smith

Posted: / Updated:

Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be offering state legislators free COVID-19 testing to members during the special session that is slated to start on July 22nd.  Governor Mike Parson called the special session to tackle violent crime in the state. 

Legislators can make appointments for testing on the following dates:  July 22nd-23rd and July 27th-28th.  Additional dates for testing will be offered in August, as the special session agenda is scheduled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now