SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The highly infectious Omicron subvariant that is making its ways across Europe and the U.S. is now showing up in the Ozarks.

Springfield health leaders report the BA.2 subvariant has been detected in our wastewater in recent weeks.

Although no confirmed cases of the subvariant have been identified, health and hospital officials say they are on high alert.

Jon Mooney, Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department told City Council on Monday he’s almost certain “we will experience additional cases and surges of the disease and its corollary effects.”

So far, sewer surveillance testing in March has found traces of BA.2 in Springfield, Bolivar, and Pineville.

“So it’s definitely here and it’s been here for about six weeks,” Mooney added. “What we don’t know yet is, does that mean that we are not going to experience the surge in cases, or, are we just not going to yet.”

As of this week, the CDC reports the BA.2 subvariant now makes up 35% of new cases in the U.S., compared to 22% the week prior.

CDC data also shows BA.2 is now the dominant variant in certain parts of the country.

OzarksFirst spoke with CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards about his concerns regarding the infection rate of BA.2. Edwards says the subvariant is reaching levels similar to measles, citing early data that shows BA.2 could be 30% to 50% more infectious than Omicron.

“This has become so incredibly infectious that the safety precautions people have taken in the past just won’t be effective,” Edwards says. “It’s very likely that you can become infected when there’s no one in the room.”

Meanwhile, CoxHealth is seeing its lowest number of COVID-19 patients since the first surge.

Despite encouraging case numbers in Springfield, he predicts another swell of cases could come in the next four to eight weeks.

“My gut tells me that this next round of Omicron will infect people that think they’re safe and it will provide broader immunity because there’ll be more people infected.”

Edwards says he believes another swell in cases will provide added natural immunity to those who get infected, thus, allowing for communities to truly enter an endemic phase.

“I do see it more likely becoming endemic,” he adds. “There may be more seasonal flare-ups in certain regions.”

Edwards encouraged folks to seek out vaccination and boosters while case counts are low.

Currently, 53.9% of Greene County residents are fully vaccinated.

To see the latest COVID-19 numbers in Greene County click here: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/5147/Recovery-Dashboard