COVID-19 in Arkansas: State surges past 5,000 active cases, 1,000 new cases in last 24 hours

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reports another day of increasing active cases and hospitalizations.

Arkansas saw another spike in new and active cases with a 547 active case jump pushing Arkansas over the 5,000 active case mark.

Governor Hutchinson noted the surge in new cases in one day in his daily update.

“Today’s report shows the highest number of new cases in months, and hospitalizations continue to increase.” Gov. Hutchinson

Seven new deaths were reported over the last 24 hours according to the ADH.

5,289 more vaccines were distributed out to Arkansans over the last 24 hours, according to the ADH.

The ADH reported 1,000 new cases for Wednesday, for a total of 353,095.

There are 5,192 active cases, which is up 547 from Tuesday. 432 hospitalized, which is up 16 from Tuesday, and 80 on ventilators, which is up 4 from Tuesday.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 146

Faulkner, Garland, 75

Saline, 71

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: