LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health Friday showed that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are at the lowest point since the 2020 Memorial Day weekend.

From Thursday to Friday, the number of active cases fell by 82 to 1,528. The data showed 723 new cases reported, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 828,889.

Health officials reported 23 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, increasing the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,053.

The ADH data reported 183 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of 21 since Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 40, and there are 64 COVID-19 patients in ICU care, a drop of six in the last 24 hours.

The ADH also reported 1,230 new vaccine doses being given out since Thursday’s report. There are now 1,574,544 Arkansans who are fully immunized, with another 371,127 who are partially immunized.