LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that the number of COVID-19 positive patients needing enhanced care is at the lowest point in months.

The ADH figures showed only 93 patients in ICU care with the virus, down 20 from the previous day and below 100 for the first time since at least August of last year. The overall number of COVID-positive patients in the state dropped by seven to 307, while the number of patients on ventilators remained stable at 51.

There were 2,542 active cases of the virus reported, a drop of 167 from the previous day. There were 543 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 824,469 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 39 additional deaths Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 10,799.

In the last 24 hours, 1,764 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,570,972, with another 370,952 being partially immunized.