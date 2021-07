COVID-19 in Arkansas: More than 6,000 Arkansans now dead during pandemic

People wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus during the morning rush hour at Waterloo train station in London, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Britain is bracing for acrimony on Monday, July 19 when the government lifts a legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways. Donning a mask in many places will stop being an order and become a request. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas passed a grim milestone over the weekend in the now year and a half long fight against COVID-19.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new deaths from the virus since Friday, moving the total during the pandemic to 6,007.

Health officials also reported 2,552 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing the active case count to 10,505 and the total case count to 365,132.

The ADH reported that 766 Arkansans are now hospitalized, which is an increase of 85 from Friday. There are also 124 on ventilators, which is an increase of 5 from Friday.

The latest number from Arkansas come on the same day that the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a recommendation that everyone over the age of 2 heading back to schools this fall should be wearing masks inside buildings, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.