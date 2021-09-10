COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations fall, pediatric cases see jump heading into the weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas saw declines in patients needing to be hospitalized due to the virus but also showed that pediatric cases continued to surge.

According to the figures from the Arkansas Department of Health, hospitalizations fell for the third straight day, going down by 45 to 1,149 patients admitted due to COVID-19.

The number of patients needing ICU care dropped by 32 to 476, while one new patient went on a ventilator, moving that number to 316 in the state.

The ADH reported 2,159 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, moving the active case count up slightly to 19,742 and pushing the pandemic total to 472,136.

Breaking down the data, the two age groups seeing the highest increase in cases were both in the pediatric range, with 483 new cases in patients aged 10 and under and 341 new cases in patients from 11 to 17. Over the last seven days, there have been a combined 3,622 new cases in those age groups.

Sadly, another 28 Arkansans died in the last 24 hours from the virus, moving the state’s pandemic total to 7,199.

There were 8,189 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the past day. There are currently 1,270,835 Arkansans fully immunized from the virus, an increase of 4,953, with another 318,399 residents having partial immunity.