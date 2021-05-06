COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson continues vaccination push as active case count levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for Thursday, May 6, 2021.

More than 11,000 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

The ADH reported 188 new cases, for a total of 336,948

There are 2,151 active cases, which is a decrease of 1 from Wednesday, 177 hospitalized, which is down 4 from Wednesday; 34 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Wednesday.

Three new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,757.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are

Benton, 26

Craighead, 18

Faulkner, 16

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: