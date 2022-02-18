LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Friday shows that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas are continuing to drop, but that decline may be slowing.

The figures released by the Arkansas Department of Health showed that the state currently has 12,412 active cases of the disease, a drop of 70 from the previous day. The decline is the smallest one-day fall in weeks.

The ADH also reported that 1,279 new cases of the virus in the diagnosed in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 812,948.

Hospitalization numbers continued to slide, with the number of COVID-positive patients in Arkansas hospitals falling by 66 to 865. The number of patients in ICU care fell by 21 to 262, and there were 138 patients on ventilators, down four from Thursday.

There were 36 deaths reported Friday, which drove up the state’s total to 10,271.

Vaccinations also slowed in the latest figures, which showed that 2,925 had been administered in the past 24 hours. There are now 1,561,819 fully vaccinated Arkansans, with another 370,903 partially immunized.