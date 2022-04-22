LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Friday showing that the number of active cases is continuing to see an uptick for the third day in a row.

The ADH data showed 1,220 active cases of the virus, an increase of 73 from the previous day. There were 165 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 834,864 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, the number of hospitalizations dropped by one in the last 24 hours to 50. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by three in the last day, now sitting at 13, while 22 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by four from the prior day.

Health officials reported three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, putting the number of people who died in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,369.

In the last 24 hours, 2,605 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,585,573, with another 373,765 partially immunized.