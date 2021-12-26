COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases down slightly, hospitalizations continue to rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of active cases of COVID-19 ticked down on Sunday, but more people continued to be hospitalized due to the virus.

There were 91 fewer active cases of COVID-19 record Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of active cases of the virus is 9,942. This is the first time the number have gone down since Dec. 21.

The ADH reported 422 new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total cases detected in Arkansas since the pandemic began to 550,413.

Eight more deaths due to complications from COVID-19 were reported Sunday, the first time less than 10 had been recorded since Dec. 12. The total number of reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas is now 9,066.

Fifteen more people have been hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 complications. Currently, there are 482 people hospitalized in the state due to the virus. Of those hospitalized, 118 are on ventilators, five more than Saturday.

There were 612 new doses of the COVID-19 reported on Sunday. There were 123 more people reported to have become fully vaccinated, brining the state’s total to 1,498,442. The ADH reported that 147 more people were partially immunized, brining that total to 349,291.