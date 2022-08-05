LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health on Friday released new data showing a slight drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

The ADH Health data also showed 13,713 active cases of the virus Friday, down 210 from the previous day. There were 1,066 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 909,456 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also show a decrease of four hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, setting that number at 404. Two patients were added to the ventilator count, pushing it up to 19, while 66 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up by four from the previous day.

Health officials reported eight additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,753.

In the last 24 hours, 1,781 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,652,608, with another 287,982 being partially immunized.