COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue to climb 1 day after Gov. Hutchinson calls for half of state to be vaccinated by July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the Wednesday update for the COVID-19 numbers.
More than 14,000 doses of the vaccine were given out to the public over that last 24 hours.
The ADH reported 298 new cases, for a total of 336,760.
There are 2,152 active cases, which is an increase of 109 from Tuesday; 181 hospitalized, which is down 11 from Tuesday; 35 on ventilators, which is up 7 from Tuesday.
Two new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,754.
The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:
- Faulkner, 73
- Benton, 29
- Washington, 27
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“Our case numbers are similar to last week, continuing the trend we’ve seen for weeks. While these numbers are lower than the first few months of this year, we can still work to lower them even further by getting vaccinated and encouraging your neighbors to do the same.”