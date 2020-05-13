Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 fitness: 76-year-old teacher helps neighbors stay in shape

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARGENTINA — A 76-year-old physical education teacher from Buenos Aires, Argentina is keeping her neighbors fit with socially distanced workout classes.

Every day, Irma Mogilevsky holds a 40 minute class for all of the residents in her building to keep them moving, despite being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The building’s design is perfect for this special kind of workout with a courtyard on the ground floor surrounded by balconies large enough for light movement.

Mogilevsky also teaches classes on her Instagram page and hopes to continue working out with her neighbors even after the lockdown ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now