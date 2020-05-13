COVID-19 fitness: 76-year-old teacher helps neighbors stay in shape

ARGENTINA — A 76-year-old physical education teacher from Buenos Aires, Argentina is keeping her neighbors fit with socially distanced workout classes.

Every day, Irma Mogilevsky holds a 40 minute class for all of the residents in her building to keep them moving, despite being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The building’s design is perfect for this special kind of workout with a courtyard on the ground floor surrounded by balconies large enough for light movement.

Mogilevsky also teaches classes on her Instagram page and hopes to continue working out with her neighbors even after the lockdown ends.