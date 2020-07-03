COVID-19 exposures at youth camp and graduation in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Health Department announced five additional cases including several community exposures.
Here is a list of possible exposures:
- Case 42
- June 22-26: Camp Niangua
- June 26: Denny’s in Lebanon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- June 26: Elm Street Eatery in Lebanon from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- June 27: Lebanon Graduation
- June 28: Community Baptist Church fireworks event in Lebanon from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Case 43
- June 22-26: Camp Niangua
- June 28: First Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- June 28: El Ranchero in Lebanon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The health department says people who were at these places at these times should monitor their symptoms for 14 days.