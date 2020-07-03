COVID-19 exposures at youth camp and graduation in Laclede County

(MONET) -- Beginning the week of July 5, Missourians who want to continue getting unemployment benefits will be required again to do work searches. The mandate had been suspended temporarily for those who had filed a COVID-19 related unemployment claim.

A press release from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says work search activities will be required of anyone on regular unemployment, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, Extended Benefits and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program.