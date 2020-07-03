Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 exposures at youth camp and graduation in Laclede County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Health Department announced five additional cases including several community exposures.

Here is a list of possible exposures:

  • Case 42
    • June 22-26: Camp Niangua
    • June 26: Denny’s in Lebanon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • June 26: Elm Street Eatery in Lebanon from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • June 27: Lebanon Graduation
    • June 28: Community Baptist Church fireworks event in Lebanon from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Case 43
    • June 22-26: Camp Niangua
    • June 28: First Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    • June 28: El Ranchero in Lebanon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The health department says people who were at these places at these times should monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties