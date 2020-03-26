COVID-19 count in Missouri: at least 8 deaths, 356 infected people

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

(Missourinet)– The latest Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data shows at least eight people have died and 356 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of positive cases represents a 101 jump from yesterday.

Some counties are listing higher figures than what is reflected in the state’s county by county breakdown.

On Tuesday, two residents of an assisted-living center in southwest Missouri’s Springfield died from the coronavirus.

On Monday, Missouri had three COVID-19 associated deaths – a woman in her 80s who also lived at the Springfield assisted living center, a woman in her 30s in St. Louis and an elderly man in St. Charles County.

Last Friday, two people died – one in St. Louis County and another in western Missouri’s Jackson County. Last Wednesday, a person in mid-Missouri’s Boone County also died.

