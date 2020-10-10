Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors critically needed as hospitalizations soar

Coronavirus

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK)- The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is asking for those who have had COVID-19 to step up and help patients who are currently battling the virus.

According to a press release, high convalescent plasma requests further tax an already-strained collection system struggling to meet growing patient demand. New convalescent plasma donors are needed now, to ensure the treatment is available when patients are in need.

“Time is of the essence in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Delays in transfusing convalescent plasma may cost someone their life or prolong the severe symptoms of this virus.” 

ABI says a plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.

To learn more on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now