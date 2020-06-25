Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community health exposures in Christian County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department has announced two new cases of COVID-19 in their area.

These cases are assumed to have caught the disease through community spread, according to the health department.

Here is a list of community health exposures:

  • June 19th: Price Cutter in Nixa around 10:30 am for around fifteen minutes. (masked, infectious and symptomatic)
  • June 23rd: Price Cutter in Nixa around 10:30 am for around fifteen minutes. (masked, infectious and symptomatic)

People who were at this Price Cutter at these times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor their symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now