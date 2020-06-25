COVID-19 community health exposures in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department has announced two new cases of COVID-19 in their area.

These cases are assumed to have caught the disease through community spread, according to the health department.

Here is a list of community health exposures:

June 19th: Price Cutter in Nixa around 10:30 am for around fifteen minutes. (masked, infectious and symptomatic)

June 23rd: Price Cutter in Nixa around 10:30 am for around fifteen minutes. (masked, infectious and symptomatic)

People who were at this Price Cutter at these times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor their symptoms.