TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19.

This case went to the following locations before being diagnosed:

June 15: Bank of Missouri Lobby in Branson at 4:30 p.m. (unmasked)

June 20: White Oak Station on West Highway 76 in Branson at 11:30 a.m. ( unmasked)

The department is asking those who were at these places at these times to let their healthcare provider know if COVID-19 symptoms develop.