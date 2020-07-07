Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures in Taney County

Coronavirus

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced two confirmed COVID-19 cases and community exposures.

Before being diagnosed, the people visited these places.

  • July 1: Plato’s Closet in Springfield from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (unmasked)
  • July 1: Walmart at Branson Hills in Branson from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (unmasked)
  • July 3: Penzoil in Branson from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (unmasked)

The health department is asking people who were at these places at these times to wear a face-covering or a mask and to stay home if sick.

