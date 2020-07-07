COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield; Several restaurants downtown exposed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced three people confirmed to have COVID-19 and community exposures.

Two of these people live in Greene County and the other in another jurisdiction.

Before being diagnosed, they visited the following places:

June 23: Uptown Cheapskate at 1724 East Battlefield Road Street in the evening (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

June 25: Ate on the patio at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at 1950 East Primrose Street from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

June 26: Ate on the patio at Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar at 1620 East Republic Road from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

June 26: Georgia Macs at 1440 East Republic Rd from 10 p.m. to Midnight (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

June 27: Friend’s Karaoke Pub at 1211 Battlefield Road from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

June 29: Bass Pro Shops at 1935 South Campbell Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

July 1: The Grotto West Coast Grill at 301 Battlefield Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 1: Hobby Lobby at 1535 Battlefield Road from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

July 2: Buffalo Wild Wings at 900 E Battlefield Road from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 2: NoBaked Cookie Dough Springfield at 1364 East Republic Road from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

July 2: Friend’s Karaoke Pub at 1211 Battlefield Road from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

July 2: Worked at the Home Depot at 2104 East Independence Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

The health department is asking anyone at these places at these times should monitor their symptoms.