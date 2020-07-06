Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced several COVID-19 community exposures.

Here is the list of where four of the seven cases visited before being diagnosed:

  • June 25: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • June 26: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway at an unconfirmed time (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • June 26: Dollar Tree at 2654 North Kansas Expressway at an unconfirmed time (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • June 26: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 4:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • June 29: Dollar General at 401 South Miller Road in Willard between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • June 29: Apple Market at 500 Miller Road in Willard between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • July 3: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 US 60 in Republic from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • July 3: ALDI at 1434 US 60 in Republic from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • July 3: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • July 4: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Sunshine Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, three of the seven cases worked at these places:

June 23: La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant at 1370 South Glenstone Avenue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked – developed symptoms in the evening)
June 26: Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar at 900 North Old Towne Avenue in Republic from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
July 1: Mexican Villa West at 1100 West Sunshine Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
July 2: Mexican Villa West at 1100 West Sunshine Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The heath department is asking anyone who was at these places at these times to monitor their symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties