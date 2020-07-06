COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced several COVID-19 community exposures.

Here is the list of where four of the seven cases visited before being diagnosed:

June 25: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

June 26: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway at an unconfirmed time (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 26: Dollar Tree at 2654 North Kansas Expressway at an unconfirmed time (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 26: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 4:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

June 29: Dollar General at 401 South Miller Road in Willard between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

June 29: Apple Market at 500 Miller Road in Willard between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

July 3: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1225 US 60 in Republic from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

July 3: ALDI at 1434 US 60 in Republic from 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

July 3: Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

July 4: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Sunshine Street from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, three of the seven cases worked at these places:

June 23: La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant at 1370 South Glenstone Avenue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked – developed symptoms in the evening)

June 26: Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar at 900 North Old Towne Avenue in Republic from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

July 1: Mexican Villa West at 1100 West Sunshine Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

July 2: Mexican Villa West at 1100 West Sunshine Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The heath department is asking anyone who was at these places at these times to monitor their symptoms.