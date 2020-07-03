COVID-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced three more COVID-19 positive individuals.

Before being diagnosed, two of the people went to these locations:

June 20: Walmart Supercenter at 3520 West Sunshine around 4 p.m. for 30-45 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

June 26: Mexican Villa East at 1337 East Sunshine around 11:30 a.m. for about 45 minutes (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

June 27: Lucky Tiger Sandwich Shop at 3645 South Campbell around 11:45 a.m. for 30-45 minutes

June 27: Lowe’s Home Improvement at 1707 West Norton around 1 p.m. for 20-30 minutes

June 27: Hobby Lobby at 1717 West Kearney around 2 p.m. for 20-30 minutes

One person worked during a camp at Dynamic Gymnastics on 3624 West Republic Road on these dates:

Friday, June 26 (infectious but not symptomatic, and masking was inconsistent)

Saturday, June 27 (infectious but not symptomatic, and masking was inconsistent)

Sunday, June 28 (infectious and symptomatic, and masking was inconsistent)

The health department says people who were at these places at these times are at low risk but should monitor their symptoms.