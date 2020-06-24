Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures in Phelps County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Phelps-Maries County Health Department announced six more positive cases of COVID-19 as well as potential community exposures.

The department says these cases are linked to positive cases reported “over the past several days.”

Here is a list of the potential community exposures:

  • June 17
    • Menards in Rolla around 4:30 p.m. for 10 minutes (wearing a mask, no symptoms)
    • Lowe’s in Rolla around 8 p.m. for 20 minutes (wearing masks, no symptoms)
  • June 18
    • Splash Zone in Rolla from open to mid-afternoon (no symptoms)
    • Menards in Rolla around 3:30 p.m. for 10 minutes (wearing a mask)
  • June 19
    • Splash Zone in Rolla from open to mid-afternoon (no symptoms)
    • St. James Post Office around 8 a.m. for 10 minutes (wearing a mask, no symptoms)
  • June 20
    • Splash Zone in Rolla from open to mid-afternoon (no symptoms)
    • Walmart in Rolla around 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (wearing mask, symptomatic)
    • Dollar Tree in Rolla around 2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. (wearing mask, symptomatic)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now