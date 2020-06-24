COVID-19 community exposures in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Phelps-Maries County Health Department announced six more positive cases of COVID-19 as well as potential community exposures.
The department says these cases are linked to positive cases reported “over the past several days.”
Here is a list of the potential community exposures:
- June 17
- Menards in Rolla around 4:30 p.m. for 10 minutes (wearing a mask, no symptoms)
- Lowe’s in Rolla around 8 p.m. for 20 minutes (wearing masks, no symptoms)
- June 18
- Splash Zone in Rolla from open to mid-afternoon (no symptoms)
- Menards in Rolla around 3:30 p.m. for 10 minutes (wearing a mask)
- June 19
- Splash Zone in Rolla from open to mid-afternoon (no symptoms)
- St. James Post Office around 8 a.m. for 10 minutes (wearing a mask, no symptoms)
- June 20
- Splash Zone in Rolla from open to mid-afternoon (no symptoms)
- Walmart in Rolla around 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (wearing mask, symptomatic)
- Dollar Tree in Rolla around 2:00 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. (wearing mask, symptomatic)