COVID-19 community exposures in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19.

The cases have been told to quarantine at home and close contacts of the cases are in the process of being contacted.

The department says most of the cases only traveled between home and work, but some visited the following locations.

June 12th, 13th, and 14 – Rapid Roberts in Monett, MO in the afternoon (no mask)

June 18th – Dollar General in Purdy, MO around 6:00 p.m. (no mask)

June 19th – Walmart in Monett, MO around 2:30 p.m.. – 3:00 p.m. (no mask)

June 20th – Lowe’s in Monett, MO around 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (no mask)

Those who were at these locations during these times are considered low risk by the health department but individuals are asked to monitor their symptoms.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in Lawrence County testing, click here.