COVID-19 community exposures in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced exposures from six new COVID-19 cases.

Before the individuals were diagnosed, the cases visited the following locations:

June 15: Five Below at 3500 South Glenstone Ave. worked from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked

June 16: Sam’s Club at 3660 East Sunshine St. from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 17: Five Below at 3500 South Glenstone Ave. worked from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 17: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 17: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1320 South Glenstone Ave. from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 17: Cash Saver 417 at 2650 West Kearney St. from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 17: Cracker Barrel at 2858 North Glenstone Ave. around 7:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

June 18: Verizon at 1286 East Battlefield, from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

June 20: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Ave. in the morning (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

June 20: Club Rodeo at 2032 West Bennett St. from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The health department says anyone at these locations at these times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor their symptoms.