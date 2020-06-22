COVID-19 community exposures in Greene County

Breaking News
Springfield overnight shooting leaves two in critical condition
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 exposures in Greene County caused by two individuals who tested positive.

Before one case was diagnosed, the individual went to the following locations.

  • Sunday, June 14: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 E Sunshine from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Monday, June 15: Pat Jones YMCA weightlifting area at 1901 E Republic from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Tuesday, June 16: Pat Jones YMCA weightlifting area at 1901 E Republic from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

A case from another county spent approximately 15 minutes at each Walmart Supercenter and Lowe’s Home Improvement in Republic on Tuesday, June 16, between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone who was at these locations at these times are at low risk for contracting the virus but should monitor their symptoms.

