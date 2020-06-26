COVID-19 community exposures in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
One of the two is a probable case meaning they no longer have the virus but tested positive through antibody testing.
Here is a list of the community exposures:
- June 16
- The Corner Cafe in Clever around 8:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- Walgreens in Nixa around 10:15 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa around 10:25 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- June 17
- Rosie Jo’s Cafe in Ozark around 8:07 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- June 18
- Economy Tire & Muffler in Ozark around 3:30 p.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- Walmart in Ozark around 2:30 p.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- June 19
- Lowe’s in Ozark around 10:30 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- Wheeler Gardens in Highlandville around 11:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- Safari Off-Road in Nixa around 8:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
- June 21
- Oldfield Church of Christ from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (No mask, no symptoms, but infectious)
The health department says those who visited these places at these times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor their symptoms.