COVID-19 community exposures in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One of the two is a probable case meaning they no longer have the virus but tested positive through antibody testing.

Here is a list of the community exposures:

June 16 The Corner Cafe in Clever around 8:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious) Walgreens in Nixa around 10:15 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious) O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa around 10:25 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

June 17 Rosie Jo’s Cafe in Ozark around 8:07 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

June 18 Economy Tire & Muffler in Ozark around 3:30 p.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious) Walmart in Ozark around 2:30 p.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

June 19 Lowe’s in Ozark around 10:30 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious) Wheeler Gardens in Highlandville around 11:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious) Safari Off-Road in Nixa around 8:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

June 21 Oldfield Church of Christ from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (No mask, no symptoms, but infectious)



The health department says those who visited these places at these times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor their symptoms.