Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures in Christian County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One of the two is a probable case meaning they no longer have the virus but tested positive through antibody testing.

Here is a list of the community exposures:

  • June 16
    • The Corner Cafe in Clever around 8:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
    • Walgreens in Nixa around 10:15 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
    • O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa around 10:25 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
  • June 17
    • Rosie Jo’s Cafe in Ozark around 8:07 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
  • June 18
    • Economy Tire & Muffler in Ozark around 3:30 p.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
    • Walmart in Ozark around 2:30 p.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
  • June 19
    • Lowe’s in Ozark around 10:30 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
    • Wheeler Gardens in Highlandville around 11:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
    • Safari Off-Road in Nixa around 8:00 a.m. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)
  • June 21
    • Oldfield Church of Christ from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (No mask, no symptoms, but infectious)

The health department says those who visited these places at these times are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor their symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now