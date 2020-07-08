Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures in Christian County

Coronavirus

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced COVID-19 community health exposures in the area.

Before being diagnosed, people with the virus visited these places:

  • June 26: ALDI in Nixa from 12:00 p.m. to 12:15 p. m. (infections, no symptoms, and no mask)
  • June 27: Lowe’s in Ozark from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p. m. (infectious, no symptoms, and masked)
  • June 27: Century Lanes in Nixa from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (infectious, no symptoms, and no
  • mask)
  • June 28: Prima’s Mexican Kitchen in Ozark from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, and no mask)
  • June 29: Handyman Rentals in Nixa from 7:00 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask)
  • June 29: Nixa Live Stock Café’ in Nixa from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (symptomatic and no mask)
  • June 30: Lowe’s in Ozark from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (symptomatic and masked)
  • July 1: Ozark Christian County Day of Prayer at the Ozark Square around 7:30 a.m. (exact
  • length of time unknown) (infectious, symptomatic, and no mask)

The health department is asking anyone who visited these places at these times to monitor their symptoms.

