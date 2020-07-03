Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Christian County Health Department announced four additional COVID-19 cases linked to previously reported positive cases.

Before diagnosed, the people who tested positive went to the following places:

  • June 25: Crystal Nails in Ozark from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (masked, no symptoms)
  • June 28: Primas Mexican Kitchen in Ozark from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

The health department is asking anyone who visited these places at these times should monitor symptoms.

