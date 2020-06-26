Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures announced in Taney County

Coronavirus

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Health Department announced three cases of COVID-19.

Here is a list of the places they visited before being diagnosed:

  • June 21: Branson Church of Christ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (unmasked)
  • June 22: Arrowhead Building Supply in Hollister from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (unmasked)
  • June 22: Alexander Park in Branson from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (unmasked)
  • June 25: County Mart in Hollister from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The health department says people who visited these places at these times should monitor their symptoms.

