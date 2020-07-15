COVID-19 community exposures and four new cases in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 and released a list of places where the public may have come in contact with the virus.

Three of the four recently diagnosed individuals are said to have gone the following places before being diagnosed:

Friday, July 3: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 East Sunshine Street from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Friday, July 3: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1923 East Kearney Street from 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Friday, July 3: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2825 North Kansas Expressway from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Monday, July 6: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 South Campbell Avenue around 8:30 a.m. ( infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2021 East Independence Street from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Tuesday, July 7: Visited Colton’s Steakhouse at 2020 East Independence Street from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Wednesday, July 8: Visited Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant at 2555 North Kansas Expressway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Thursday, July 9: Visited Kingdom Coffee at 211 South Market Avenue from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, July 11: Visited Chili’s Grill & Bar at 3020 South Glenstone Avenue from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

One of the four cases worked at Menards at 3803 West University Street on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 7: Worked from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, masked) Wednesday, July 8: Worked from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

(infectious and symptomatic, masked) Thursday, July 9: Worked from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department is asking anyone at these locations at these times to monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: