COVID-19 community exposures and first death in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced its first death in the county due to COVID-19 as well as four new confirmed cases.

The health department says the resident was a 52-year-old man with an underlying health condition.

Here is a list of the community exposures in the area:

June 23: El Maya Restaurant in Marionville around 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 24: Marionville Baseball Game in Marionville around 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 24: El Maya Restaurant in Marionville around 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 25: Uptown Boutique in Springfield around 12 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 25: McCallister’s in Springfield around 1 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 25: Sam’s Club on Camino Alto in Springfield around 2 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 25: Billings Baseball Game in Billings around 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 26: Walmart in Aurora around 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

June 26: Walmart Subway in Aurora around 1 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

The health department is asking residents to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.