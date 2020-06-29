Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 community exposures and first death in Lawrence County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced its first death in the county due to COVID-19 as well as four new confirmed cases.

The health department says the resident was a 52-year-old man with an underlying health condition.

Here is a list of the community exposures in the area:

  • June 23: El Maya Restaurant in Marionville around 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 24: Marionville Baseball Game in Marionville around 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 24: El Maya Restaurant in Marionville around 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 25: Uptown Boutique in Springfield around 12 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 25: McCallister’s in Springfield around 1 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 25: Sam’s Club on Camino Alto in Springfield around 2 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 25: Billings Baseball Game in Billings around 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 26: Walmart in Aurora around 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)
  • June 26: Walmart Subway in Aurora around 1 p.m. (no mask, no symptoms)

The health department is asking residents to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties