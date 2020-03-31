COVID-19 cases rise to 565 in Oklahoma, 6 new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 565 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and six additional deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday.
There are now 23 total deaths in the state.
The six new deaths include:
- Three in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 50-64 age group and another male older than 65.
- One in Canadian County, a male older than 65.
- One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
- One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
Oklahoma also reports 1229 negative test results and 177 hospitalizations.
Interactive Map: