COVID-19 cases leveling off, Springfield Health Department credits masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) says it believes the daily COVID-19 numbers are leveling off as a result of the masking ordinance.

Kathryn Wall, the Public Health Information administrator for SGCHD, says the daily confirmed case numbers aren’t as high as they have been.

“We were really feeling the increase in cases,” said Wall, “As we’ve started talking about masking, the timing seemed to work out that it was also a time of where we were really feeling that pinch of having so many cases come in day-to-day but this week has definitely seemed to have turned a corner.”

Wall says Springfield’s masking ordinance seems to be working.

“We’re on day 14 of Springfield’s masking ordinance. Generally speaking, we would expect to see results between 10 and 21 days, so we’re very hopeful and very encouraged that this is a result of masking and we see that slowdown,” said Wall. “It’s really impressive and encouraging to see how our community took on this challenge and really is complying.”

Though daily case numbers may be leveling off, Wall says everyone should still take the virus seriously.

“We still want people to remember this is still a serious thing,” said Wall. “This is something that we do have to be mindful of and not to just put all of our eggs in a ‘masking basket’ either. We still have to do all the other prevention measures. We understand that people are tired of hearing about coronavirus and they’re tired of the things that it’s changed in our lives.”

The Health Department says it will also be updating it’s current recovery dashboard soon to show daily numbers and be more user friendly.