COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced two new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Investigators believe one person contracted the virus through traveling and the other from their job.
Both of these people are self-isolating.
The health department says it wants residents to take preventative actions to slow the spread of COVID-19; these actions include:
- Wear a mask out in public and at work.
- Avoid large social gatherings where social distancing is challenging to achieve.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.