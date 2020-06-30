COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lawrence County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department announced two new people with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Investigators believe one person contracted the virus through traveling and the other from their job.

Both of these people are self-isolating.

The health department says it wants residents to take preventative actions to slow the spread of COVID-19; these actions include: