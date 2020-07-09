COVID-19 cases and community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced potential community exposures from two COVID-19 positive individuals. The announcement was made on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

All infectious people were also symptomatic and not wearing a mask, according to the Health Department.

Before being diagnosed, the individuals visited these locations:

June 25: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1923 East Kearney from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 25: Visited Walgreens at 1155 East St. Louis Street around 7 p.m.

June 25: Visited Inner Circle Vodka Bar at 319 West Walnut Street from 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

June 30: Visited PetsWay at 1517 West Battlefield Road around 3 p.m.

July 1: Visited Starbucks at 433 West Sunshine Street around 12 p.m.

July 2: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 1923 East Kearney from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The health department says anyone at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms.